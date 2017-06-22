Saddleback College announces new athletic director

Dan Clauss will take over as athletic director at Saddleback College, starting June 26. He takes over for Tony Lipold, who will retire after 17 years leading the athletic department. Dan Clauss will take over as athletic director at Saddleback College, starting June 26. He takes over for Tony Lipold, who will retire after 17 years leading the athletic department.

