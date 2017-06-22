Saddleback College announces new athletic director
Dan Clauss will take over as athletic director at Saddleback College, starting June 26. He takes over for Tony Lipold, who will retire after 17 years leading the athletic department. Dan Clauss will take over as athletic director at Saddleback College, starting June 26. He takes over for Tony Lipold, who will retire after 17 years leading the athletic department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|noise from the neighbor
|Jun 23
|pleasantglen
|1
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Jun 22
|Margaret
|90
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Jun 18
|BigRyan
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr '17
|Nancy S
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC