Mission Viejo man gets 180 days in chase, wrong-way crash on 5 freeway
A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 7, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail for triggering a police chase that ended with a wrong-way crash on the San Diego Freeway in Mission Viejo. Sean Adam Stoddard of Mission Viejo entered his plea to first-degree burglary, leading police on a chase and car theft, all felonies.
