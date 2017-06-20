Lake Forest church members walk to Ma...

Lake Forest church members walk to Mass on Immigration in Los Angeles

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Wave

Members of Santiago de Compostela, a Catholic church in Lake Forest, continue their 50-mile walking pilgrimage from Lake Forest to Los Angeles, in solidarity with immigrants, after a stop for rest and prayer at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in Irvine on Friday, June 16, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Members of Santiago de Compostela, a Catholic church in Lake Forest, sit in the back row during mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in Irvine on Friday morning, June 16, 2017, during their first stop for prayer and rest along a 3-day, 50-mile, walking pilgrimage to raise awareness for immigrants rights.

