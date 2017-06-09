Laguna, South Coast Water District am...

Laguna, South Coast Water District among parties suing Moulton Niguel

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The city of Laguna Beach and South Coast Water District are among multiple agencies that sued the Moulton Niguel Water District , alleging the latter failed to pay more than $755,000 in bills for infrastructure projects of a wastewater treatment facility in Aliso Canyon. The complaint, filed May 30 in Orange County Superior Court, includes Emerald Bay Service District and the 10-member South Orange County Wastewater Authority as plaintiffs, claims Moulton Niguel violated contractual agreements as an authority member and as one of four agencies that shares ownership of the coastal treatment plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May '17 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr '17 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr '17 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr '17 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr '17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr '17 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC