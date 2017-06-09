Laguna, South Coast Water District among parties suing Moulton Niguel

The city of Laguna Beach and South Coast Water District are among multiple agencies that sued the Moulton Niguel Water District , alleging the latter failed to pay more than $755,000 in bills for infrastructure projects of a wastewater treatment facility in Aliso Canyon. The complaint, filed May 30 in Orange County Superior Court, includes Emerald Bay Service District and the 10-member South Orange County Wastewater Authority as plaintiffs, claims Moulton Niguel violated contractual agreements as an authority member and as one of four agencies that shares ownership of the coastal treatment plant.

