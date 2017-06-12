Hundreds of volunteers beautify Gates Elementary on Serve Day
Hundreds of volunteers from Mariners Church in Mission Viejo gather for a group photo on a field at Ralph A Gates Elementary School in Lake Forest during a Serve Day school beautification project on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Several volunteers from Mariners Church in Mission Viejo work together to paint a pair of wings on a handball court at Ralph A Gates Elementary School during a Serve Day beautification project at the Lake Forest school on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
