Holiday street fair and fireworks returns to Mission Viejo
Bunny Smith of the Daughters of the American Revolution passes out flags for answering questions about American history during last year's Fourth of July Street Faire on Olympiad Road. The Fourth of July Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular returns to Lake Mission Viejo from noon to 9 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks display to take place at 9 p.m. Families can head toward Melinda Road and Olympiad to start placing blankets and chairs at Lake Mission Viejo or on green areas near the fair starting the night of July 3. The fair will feature live entertainment, including youth bands, rides for kids, food and game booths and more than 30 booths of craft and gift ideas.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|noise from the neighbor
|Jun 23
|pleasantglen
|1
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Jun 22
|Margaret
|90
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Jun 18
|BigRyan
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Serenity
|14
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr '17
|Nancy S
|3
