Holiday street fair and fireworks returns to Mission Viejo

Bunny Smith of the Daughters of the American Revolution passes out flags for answering questions about American history during last year's Fourth of July Street Faire on Olympiad Road. The Fourth of July Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular returns to Lake Mission Viejo from noon to 9 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks display to take place at 9 p.m. Families can head toward Melinda Road and Olympiad to start placing blankets and chairs at Lake Mission Viejo or on green areas near the fair starting the night of July 3. The fair will feature live entertainment, including youth bands, rides for kids, food and game booths and more than 30 booths of craft and gift ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.