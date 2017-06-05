Grand Jury issues harsh report against San Juan Capistrano for Ortega Highway delays

Traffic flow along the two-lane stretch of Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano. Taking aim at a long history of delays and legal disputes in efforts to complete the widening of Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano, the Orange County Grand Jury on Monday, June 5 issued a report that largely lays the blame on the city of San Juan Capistrano and its City Council.

