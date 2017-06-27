Grand Jury alleges sexual misconduct at OC District Attorney's office

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the South Orange County Economic Coalition's State of South County luncheon in Mission Viejo on Friday, June 23, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Sexual relationships involving supervisors and subordinates in the investigations bureau at the Orange County District Attorney's office are so common, and generating so many complaints, that the workplace might be a hostile environment, the Orange County Grand Jury says in a report released Tuesday.

