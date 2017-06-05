Essay: A Van for All Seasons
My mother found my first car in the PennySaver. It was a used silver 1987 Toyota minivan and to my great delight, the first owner had spared no upgrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr '17
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr '17
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr '17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC