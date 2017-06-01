Capistrano Valley High School Graduation 2017
New graduates take a selfie after receiving their diplomas during the Capistrano Valley High School graduation ceremonies in Mission Viejo on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Capistrano Valley High School seniors bid farewell to their campus with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 1 in the school's stadium.
