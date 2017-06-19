ASU Football: Devils land 3-star ILB Christian LaValle
Arizona State head coach Todd Graham has added yet another defensive asset to his 2018 recruiting class in three-star Mission Viejo inside linebacker Christian LaValle. The news was announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.
