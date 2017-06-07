Anaheim man found guilty of molesting...

Anaheim man found guilty of molesting 13-year-old girl who attended Trabuco Hills High

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Wave

A 65-year-old Anaheim man was convicted Wednesday, June 7, of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who attended Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo. Jose Luis Gonzalez was convicted of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and four counts of lewd or lascivious with a minor, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May '17 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr '17 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr '17 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr '17 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr '17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr '17 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC