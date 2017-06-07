Anaheim man found guilty of molesting 13-year-old girl who attended Trabuco Hills High
A 65-year-old Anaheim man was convicted Wednesday, June 7, of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who attended Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo. Jose Luis Gonzalez was convicted of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and four counts of lewd or lascivious with a minor, all felonies.
