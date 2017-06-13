After nine years, Saddleback College ...

After nine years, Saddleback College president moving on

Tod Burnett served as president of Saddleback College for nine years. His last day is June 30. He will become executive vice chancellor at Brandman University in Irvine, starting Sept.

