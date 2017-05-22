Volunteers assemble bikes, bags for n...

Volunteers assemble bikes, bags for needy children at Mount of Olives Church

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Wave

Jennie Gartland of Ladera Ranch, and her kids, Colby, 4, and Riley, 6, work with Bill Stoffregen of Laguna Hills to build a bike for a local family in need during a family service project at Mount of Olives Church in Mission Viejo on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Anthony Ritz of Lake Forest tightens the front wheel of a bike during Sunday's bike-building family service project at Mount of Olives Church in Mission Viejo on May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May 3 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr 30 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr '17 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr '17 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr '17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr '17 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC