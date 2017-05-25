Scott Turow takes readers deep into B...

Scott Turow takes readers deep into Bosnia war crimes case with 'Testimony'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Wave

In "Testimony," author Scott Turow leaves Kindle County, the fictional home of nearly all of his novels, to place his hero at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands on a case involving a genocide in Bosnia in which a small refugee camp of Roma, or Gypsies, was wiped off the map in the aftermath of war in the Balkans. It requires his protagonist, Bill ten Boom, to dig into the past, excavating memories and bones buried years before, which seems only fitting given how long ago Turow says the seeds of inspiration for "Testimony" were planted in his imagination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May 3 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr '17 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr '17 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr '17 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr '17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr '17 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC