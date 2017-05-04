Orange County congregations unite to mark National Day of Prayer

Pastor Wilbert Hawkins, of New Hope Community Church, prays for people as Mission Viejo Christian Church Pastor Mike Maiolo leads the National Day of Prayer event at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, CA on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Several congregations across the county marked National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, with small gatherings in churches and restaurants to larger events in city halls, where city mayors hosted prayer breakfasts.

