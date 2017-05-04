Orange County congregations unite to mark National Day of Prayer
Pastor Wilbert Hawkins, of New Hope Community Church, prays for people as Mission Viejo Christian Church Pastor Mike Maiolo leads the National Day of Prayer event at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, CA on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Several congregations across the county marked National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, with small gatherings in churches and restaurants to larger events in city halls, where city mayors hosted prayer breakfasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|leticalacrn
|13
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr 30
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC