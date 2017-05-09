Opposition mounts against tollway extensions
If the Transportation Corridor Agency in Orange County tries to extend the 241 Toll Road south from Oso Parkway, it can count on intense opposition from residents along any of four potential routes. San Clemente is mobilizing a fight against any path slicing through San Clemente.
