OC faithful to join together for National Day of Prayer
Mission Viejo Christian Church Pastor Mike Maiolo addresses the crowd during the 2016 National Day of Prayer celebration at the Thomas R. Potocki Center in Mission Viejo. The faithful will observe National Day of Prayer Thursday in all corners of the county - at city halls, educational institutions and houses of worship.
