O.C. doctor figures out way to stop A...

O.C. doctor figures out way to stop Alzheimer's progression

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Dr. William Shankle, right, talks with his patient, Ted Esau of Mission Viejo, in Newport Beach on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Shankle, who has been researching and working with Alzheimer's disease for 30 years, has found a way to stop the disease from progressing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May 3 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr 30 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr 20 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr '17 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr '17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr '17 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC