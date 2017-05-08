National Day of Prayer 2017 Honors U....

National Day of Prayer 2017 Honors U.S. Military with Historic Prayer by Verna Linzey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Christian Newswire

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Thursday, May 4, 2017, a crowd of 4,000 Christians representing 90 Southern California churches gathered to honor the US Armed Forces and pray for the nation. Photo: U.S. Capitol by David Iliff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... May 3 Solarman 1
News They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07) Apr 30 OCstreets 144
hillcrest private community in mission viejo Apr 20 Nancy S 3
Looking for dentist recommendations Apr 18 jbk1922 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Apr 17 kyman 3
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC