Mission Viejo's Kristine Bunyan proves age is irrelevant when it comes to college

Kristine Bunyan, a mother of three college graduates, will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in Human Services from CSUF at 60 years old on the same day her son graduates with a masters degree at SCUF.DePaul University and Syracuse University respectively. Her motivation to complete her degree was her stepson's struggles with with PTSD.

