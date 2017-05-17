Mission Viejo's Kristine Bunyan proves age is irrelevant when it comes to college
Kristine Bunyan, a mother of three college graduates, will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in Human Services from CSUF at 60 years old on the same day her son graduates with a masters degree at SCUF.DePaul University and Syracuse University respectively. Her motivation to complete her degree was her stepson's struggles with with PTSD.
