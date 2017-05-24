Mission Viejo council OKs designs for new Cordova Park playgrounds,...
MISSION VIEJO Plans for new playground equipment at Cordova Park and new restrooms and a meeting room at Felipe Recreation Center are moving ahead. The City Council approved designs for projects at both locations on Tuesday night.
