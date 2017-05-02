Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Laguna Woods homes while posing as a maintenance worker
A man who allegedly posed as a maintenance worker to get inside Laguna Woods homes and burglarize them has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday, May 2. Aaron Thrasher, 28, of Mission Viejo was arrested and booked April 29 on felony and misdemeanor charges, including burglary, possession of burglary tools and property theft of the elderly, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported. He is being held on $350,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on May 9. Thrasher was arrested in Laguna Woods Village after residents reported a suspicious man trying to gain access to their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr 30
|OCstreets
|144
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC