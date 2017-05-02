Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Laguna Woods homes while posing as a maintenance worker

A man who allegedly posed as a maintenance worker to get inside Laguna Woods homes and burglarize them has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday, May 2. Aaron Thrasher, 28, of Mission Viejo was arrested and booked April 29 on felony and misdemeanor charges, including burglary, possession of burglary tools and property theft of the elderly, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported. He is being held on $350,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on May 9. Thrasher was arrested in Laguna Woods Village after residents reported a suspicious man trying to gain access to their homes.

