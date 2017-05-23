Jon Wilhite, sole survivor of drunk-d...

Jon Wilhite, sole survivor of drunk-driving crash that killed Angels...

More than eight years have passed since the drunk-driving crash that killed Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart and two friends, but Jon Wilhite, the sole survivor in their vehicle, still could not stand to witness a mock DUI accident. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate a bloody passenger from a car Tuesday morning, May 23, and victims were wheeled and driven away by ambulances.

