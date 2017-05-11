Honey oil lab likely caused explosion that injured Mission Viejo man
MISSION VIEJO A 53-year-old man injured in an explosion Monday is suspected of operating an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab inside his garage, authorities said on Thursday. Butane honey oil extraction is a volatile process in which explosive gases are heated to extract tetrahydrocannabinol from marijuana leaves, according to authorities.
