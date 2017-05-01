High speed pursuit of Whittier suspect ends on southbound 5 freeway near Dana Point
A silver Honda sedan driving at times more than 100 mph sped southbound on the 5 freeway. Live aerial media coverage showed the car evading cars and California Highway Patrol office vehicles, sometimes getting off the freeway and driving on surface streets into parking lots in Mission Viejo before re-entering the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Sun
|OCstreets
|144
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC