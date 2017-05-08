Festival brings International flavor to La Paz Intermediate
Katerina Domingot, a dancer from St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in San Juan Capistrano, dances during the La Paz Intermediate School 6th Annual International Festival on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the school in Mission Viejo, Calif. MISSION VIEJO The 6th Annual International Festival at La Paz Intermediate School gave residents a taste of the different cultures that make up their community through food, educational displays and entertainment, April 28. The three-hour festival saw more than 700 attendees.
