Driver sentenced to 11 years in drunk...

Driver sentenced to 11 years in drunk-driving crash that killed Lake Forest man and his dog

Friday May 12 Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A driver was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Lake Forest man and his service dog on Easter Sunday in 2013. A jury in June 2016 deadlocked on a murder charge for Brad Philip Marsicano, 35, of Mission Viejo but convicted him of felonies including driving under the influence with injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more causing injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

