Cost for police services projected for marginal increase
The cost for police services in Mission Viejo is projected to rise again heading into the 2017-18 fiscal year, but at a lower rate than in recent years, according to a presentation made at Tuesday night's May 9 City Council meeting. City Manager Dennis Wilberg said the projected cost of the Orange County Sheriffs Department contract would increase to just over $19 million, which is 1.9 percent higher than the city's contract for the 2016-17 fiscal year.
