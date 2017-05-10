Cost for police services projected fo...

Cost for police services projected for marginal increase

The cost for police services in Mission Viejo is projected to rise again heading into the 2017-18 fiscal year, but at a lower rate than in recent years, according to a presentation made at Tuesday night's May 9 City Council meeting. City Manager Dennis Wilberg said the projected cost of the Orange County Sheriffs Department contract would increase to just over $19 million, which is 1.9 percent higher than the city's contract for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

