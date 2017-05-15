CIF-SS softball playoff pairings
DIVISION 1 First round, May 18, 3:15 p.m. Norco, bye Chino Hills at Vista Murrieta Saugus at Pacifica/Garden Grove Sout Hills at Huntington Beach ML King at Mission Viejo Canyon/Anaheim at Lakewood Valley View at Grand Terrace Bishop Amat at Mater Dei Etiwanda at Orange Lutheran Oaks Christian at Burroughs/Burbank Cypress at Foothill Great Oak at Valencia/Valencia Yorba Linda at La Habra Santiago/Corona at Yucaipa Capistrano Valley at Chino Los Alamoitos, bye
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr 30
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC