Charges filed against man who was driving drunk in a wrong-way pursuit in Mission Viejo

Yesterday

Felony charges were filed Tuesday, May 16 against a 19-year-old man accused of driving drunk and triggering a police pursuit and a wrong-way crash on the I-5 freeway in Mission Viejo. Sean Adam Stoddard of Mission Viejo was charged with suspicion of first-degree burglary, failing to stop at a hit-and-run collision with injury, evading police and car theft, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor count for allegedly driving on a suspended or revoked license.

