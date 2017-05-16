Charges filed against man who was driving drunk in a wrong-way pursuit in Mission Viejo
Felony charges were filed Tuesday, May 16 against a 19-year-old man accused of driving drunk and triggering a police pursuit and a wrong-way crash on the I-5 freeway in Mission Viejo. Sean Adam Stoddard of Mission Viejo was charged with suspicion of first-degree burglary, failing to stop at a hit-and-run collision with injury, evading police and car theft, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor count for allegedly driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Apr 30
|OCstreets
|144
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC