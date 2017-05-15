Capo Unified votes for provisional ap...

Capo Unified votes for provisional appointment to fill vacated board seat

Capistrano Unified School District board trustee Lynn Hatton-Hodson will resign effective June 2. The board voted to fill the vacancy with a provisional appointment, rather than a special election at the May 10 meeting. SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO In response to the announcement of Lynn Hatton-Hodson's resignation, effective June 2, the Capistrano Unified School District board of trustees voted unanimously to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy.

