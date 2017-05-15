Best of Orange County 2016: Appliance...

Best of Orange County 2016: Appliance Store

Its parent company is Best Buy, but for Best of OC readers, Pacific Sales has retained its status as favorite appliance store for a second year. There are three local Pacific Kitchen & Home Stores within Best Buy stores in Mission Viejo, Fullerton and Costa Mesa.

