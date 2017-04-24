Softball athlete of the week: Camryn Ybarra, Mission Viejo
The senior went 9 for 9 at the plate with eight RBI and fives runs scored in wins over San Clemente and El Toro. Ybarra belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning against San Clemente.
