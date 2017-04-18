Mother disputes UC Irvine hospital's claim that parents were told of outbreak
Briana Walker of Mission Viejo holds her son while he was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit at UC Irvine Medical Center on Feb. 28. About a week later, Walker's son tested positive for a superbug that had been sickening infants in the unit since August. Briana Walker of Mission Viejo holds her son while he was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit at UC Irvine Medical Center on Feb. 28. About a week later, Walker's son tested positive for a superbug that had been sickening infants in the unit since August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Tue
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mon
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar '17
|Laura
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC