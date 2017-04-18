Mother disputes UC Irvine hospital's claim that parents were told of outbreak

Briana Walker of Mission Viejo holds her son while he was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit at UC Irvine Medical Center on Feb. 28. About a week later, Walker's son tested positive for a superbug that had been sickening infants in the unit since August. Briana Walker of Mission Viejo holds her son while he was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit at UC Irvine Medical Center on Feb. 28. About a week later, Walker's son tested positive for a superbug that had been sickening infants in the unit since August.

