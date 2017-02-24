Mother, daughter hope to open eyes to ovarian cancer through fundraiser

Mission Viejo residents Candice Lopez, left, and her mother Patty Lopez, who have organized an Ovarian Cycle fundraiser that will take place at Hard Core Fitness Studio on April 29, 2017, hold up an event poster and a photo of their sister and daughter, Cindy Frey-McCurdy, who died of Ovarian Cancer in October of 2016, at the Lake Forest gym on Friday, February 24, 2017.

