Mother, daughter hope to open eyes to ovarian cancer through fundraiser
Mission Viejo residents Candice Lopez, left, and her mother Patty Lopez, who have organized an Ovarian Cycle fundraiser that will take place at Hard Core Fitness Studio on April 29, 2017, hold up an event poster and a photo of their sister and daughter, Cindy Frey-McCurdy, who died of Ovarian Cancer in October of 2016, at the Lake Forest gym on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Thu
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar '17
|Laura
|3
