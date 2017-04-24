Mission Viejo's international festival will celebration of cultures

Volunteers dress up for last year's La Paz International Festival. The event returns to La Paz Intermediate School, 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. The La Paz International Festival returns to Mission Viejo from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 to bring together students, families and area residents to share the range of cultures and traditions in the community.

