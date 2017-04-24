Mission Viejo's international festival will celebration of cultures
Volunteers dress up for last year's La Paz International Festival. The event returns to La Paz Intermediate School, 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. The La Paz International Festival returns to Mission Viejo from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 to bring together students, families and area residents to share the range of cultures and traditions in the community.
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar '17
|Laura
|3
