Mission Viejo City Council opposes sanctuary state, gas and car tax
MISSION VIEJO In what was a busy night, the Mission Viejo City Council decided to oppose a pair of state bills, voted to ask the Capistrano Unified School District to hold a special election after a recent resignation from a Board of Trustees member, and looked into forming a task force to curb the use of opioids by its youth at its Tuesday, April 25, meeting. The two bills, one identifying California as a sanctuary state and the other proposing to raise the gas and car tax, could have a profound impact on the city and its residents, council members said.
