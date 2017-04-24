Metrolink Orange County and Inland Empire Orange County weekend service delayed due to maintenance
Some train riders may have their weekend plans delayed due to Metrolink maintenance projects on the Orange County and Inland Empire Orange County lines. “The North County Transit District and San Diego Association of Governments are doing a number of rail projects south of Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station to improve Amtrak, Coaster and Metrolink service,” said a press release from Metrolink.
