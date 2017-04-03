?LIVE with Gary and Kelly Television Show Taping on Saturday, April...
Saddleback College radio station KSBR 88.5FM is proud to announce that acclaimed pianist-singer-songwriter Judith Owen and the legendary bassist Leland Sklar will be special guests on the next ? LIVE with Gary and Kelly " television taping on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Saturday morning radio show will broadcast live with host Gary Bergeson and Kelly Bennett at Capo Valley Performing Arts Center on the campus of Capo Valley High School in Mission Viejo.
