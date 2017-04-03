?LIVE with Gary and Kelly Television ...

?LIVE with Gary and Kelly Television Show Taping on Saturday, April...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

Saddleback College radio station KSBR 88.5FM is proud to announce that acclaimed pianist-singer-songwriter Judith Owen and the legendary bassist Leland Sklar will be special guests on the next ? LIVE with Gary and Kelly " television taping on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Saturday morning radio show will broadcast live with host Gary Bergeson and Kelly Bennett at Capo Valley Performing Arts Center on the campus of Capo Valley High School in Mission Viejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 14 Solarman 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar 13 ThomasA 2
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar '17 MarkT 1
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Feb '17 jane 22
Gangs in lake forest: South side Raza vs Family... (Aug '15) Feb '17 jay 4
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC