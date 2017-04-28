Kiwanis recognizes third quarter MVPs from local high schools
Students from Mission Viejo, Capistrano Valley and Tesoro high schools were recognized for their achievements by the Kiwanis Club of Mission Viejo at a breakfast meeting for the students and their parents on Tuesday, April 25, at Fairhaven Memorial in Mission Viejo. The students were : Brady Phillips, Esteban Castrejon-Najera, Michael Oakson, Doris Ding, Diana Porat, Soroush Pakdel, Alexa Sandler, Dylan Rozema and Jack Janett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They have gangs in south Orange County? (Dec '07)
|Sun
|OCstreets
|144
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|hillcrest private community in mission viejo
|Apr 20
|Nancy S
|3
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|Apr 18
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Apr 17
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC