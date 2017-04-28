Kiwanis recognizes third quarter MVPs...

Kiwanis recognizes third quarter MVPs from local high schools

Students from Mission Viejo, Capistrano Valley and Tesoro high schools were recognized for their achievements by the Kiwanis Club of Mission Viejo at a breakfast meeting for the students and their parents on Tuesday, April 25, at Fairhaven Memorial in Mission Viejo. The students were : Brady Phillips, Esteban Castrejon-Najera, Michael Oakson, Doris Ding, Diana Porat, Soroush Pakdel, Alexa Sandler, Dylan Rozema and Jack Janett.

