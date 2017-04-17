Human-sized bunnies spotted at city park

Kids, ages 3 and 4, race for Easter eggs strewn across a field during the annual Springtime EGGstravaganza at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park in San Clemente on Saturday, April 15, 2017. "This is not our parents' egg hunt," San Clemente mom Coral Edwards observed as she strolled the grounds of San Clemente's "Sensational Springtacular" event on Saturday, April 15, with her family.

