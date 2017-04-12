Fusion Academy students put their art...

Fusion Academy students put their artistic talents on display

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Wave

Haley Dorris, right, performs a Paramore song on bass with instructor Phil Allen on guitar during an arts show at Fusion Academy in Mission Viejo on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Jennifer Holst-Garvin,a Fusion instructor, right, runs up to Cate Moses to congratulate her after Moses performs during an arts show at Fusion Academy in Mission Viejo on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Viejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar '17 Laura 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mark Phillips 11
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar '17 MarkT 1
See all Mission Viejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Viejo Forum Now

Mission Viejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Viejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Mission Viejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC