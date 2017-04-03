Free screening 'The Mighty Ducks' in Mission Viejo
Watch a screening of "The Mighty Ducks" from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Mission Viejo City Hall. The City of Mission Viejo will host a screening of the movie "The Mighty Ducks" with a discussion to follow as part of its Film of Character series.
