Father suspected of abducting son, 10, from Mission Viejo
The OC Sheriff's Dept. is searching for 10 year old Jaime Huerta, who was picked up by his father, Jaime Zepeda, after school Wednesday, April 26, 2017, but not taken home, violating a court order.
