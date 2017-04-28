El Toro Road closed in both directions due to possible explosive device in Mission Viejo
MISSION VIEJO El Toro Road is closed in both directions at Glenn Ranch Road due to the discovery of a suspected explosive device just off the roadway, said Lt. Lane Lagaret, public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
