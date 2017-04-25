Earth Day isn't just a one-day fling at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano

Volunteer Rose McCarver, left, helps The Ecology Center visitors Jeremiah Aquino, 10, and his sister, Juliana Aquino, 3, make prayer flags using all-natural dyes during an Earth Day celebration at the center on Saturday, April 22. Visitors tour the grounds of The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, April 22 during Earth Day celebration and open house event. The Ecology Center volunteer Alicia Serratos, left, 10, of Mission Viejo helps Charlie Howells, 3, of Laguna Niguel make a seed ball at a gardening station during an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22. Visitors browse through the gift shop at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano during an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.