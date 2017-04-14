Diverse Orange County congregations come together in prayer on Good Friday
Rev. Dr. Charles Dorsey, associate minister of Christ Our Redeemer in Irvine, talks about the crucifixion during Good Friday church services Friday, April 14, 2017. This is the first time that COR has invited diverse congregations to pray in their sanctuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Viejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for dentist recommendations
|16 hr
|jbk1922
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mon
|kyman
|3
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar '17
|Laura
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mission Viejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC