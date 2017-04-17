Celebrate Earth Day by planting trees, shrubs in Mission Viejo

Volunteer Chrissy Cheung plants shrubs on a steep slope near the Mission Viejo Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration event in 2013. Mission Viejo will celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day by hosting a planting and cleanup effort and Green Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 along Mustang Run and Los Alisos Boulevard.

