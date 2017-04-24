Boys track and field athlete of the week: Jack Landgraf, Dana Hills
BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK JACK LANDGRAF DANA HILLS Landgraf won the 1,600 meters and 3,200 at the O.C. Championships to be named boys distance athlete of the meet.
